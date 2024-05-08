Orion Area Chamber hosts Women of Inspiration luncheon May 16

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Women of Inspiration luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16 at the Addison Oaks Buhl Estate.

The luncheon features three inspiring speakers, friendly and supportive comradery, networking, and lunch, said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce.

Guest speakers include: Michele Smither, founder of Dutton Farm, Jenny Brown, co-founder and CEO of Dutton Farm and Founder and CEO of Everybody by Dutton Farm, and Becca Smither, Everybody sales associate and barista at Everybody by Dutton Farm.

“I am so blessed to have the opportunity to use the influence I have as a business owner to improve the lives of those around and create opportunities for others to succeed and achieve their dreams.” said Brown. “I love the culture and community that they are building through Everybody and sharing the stories of lives that are transformed.”

Attendees will receive a special keepsake gift made by Everybody by Dutton Farm and a Pink SWAG Bag. In addition, Everybody by Dutton Farm will be showcasing their unique products which will be available for purchase.

“The chamber is excited to host our 5th Annual Women of Inspiration luncheon in which remarkable trailblazers, dedicated to leading the way through mentorship, community outreach, leadership