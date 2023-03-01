OAYA seeks nominations for annual Youth Recognition awards

Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA) is seeking nominations for youth for their 30th Annual Youth Recognition Awards.

The OAYA has also announced a new nomination category this year, the Good Citizen Award, in addition to our two previous categories, Personal Achievement and Community Service.

The Good Citizen Award recognizes a student who may have traditionally “flown under the radar” with respect to awards.

These students demonstrate consistent behaviors that contribute to a kind, accepting and inclusive environment in their classrooms, school or other community groups.

The Personal Achievement Award is for youth who have demonstrated a dramatic, positive change in attitude or behavior, overcome a significant obstacle (health, family situation, etc.) or have made a strong, positive academic turnaround.

Lastly, the Community Service Award, is for students who have a passion for volunteering and have exceeded expectations in volunteering at school, church or community organizations.

Examples include assisting seniors or persons with disabilities, working with younger students who need support and leading or organizing extracurricular activities or community events.

Hours counted toward the LOHS community service graduation requirement or other community organization service requirements are not eligible.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.lakeorionyouthassistance.com/forms and can be turned into the OAYA office in the CERC Building at 455 E. Scripps Rd. or can be sent by e-mail to oaya@lok12.org or faxed to 248-693-1494.

The nomination deadline is March 10.

Any photos of your nominee hard at work, are welcome as well.

The OAYA is expected to hold an in person ceremony to celebrate award winners. Date and location will be determined based on the number of awards presented that evening. — M.K.