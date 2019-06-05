New Graduates – Life is what you make it!

It is graduation time and it is a wonderful time to celebrate the students’ completion of their many years in school.

Congratulations to all the parents or grandparents who have supported the grads through their school years, and for being their biggest fans. You’re the support which got them to where they are today.

While most grads are 18 years old and considered adults, they will still need your guidance and support as they venture out into the world. Give them their wings, but continue to be there to guide them. Right now they are onto one of the biggest decisions in their life, what’s next?

As their supportive adults, we can do well by not just letting them figure it out, by trial and error, but by continuing to guide them.

Let them know that the best things in life are not discovered outside of them. The best things in life are already inside of them and they have to look inside, pull them out and put them to use.

When we learn to live that way of life we are guided to find our best and learn to develop it. We learn to manifest the good from within and use it in our lives every day. Share with them that living in this way will give them less bumps in the road and their life will be smoother and so will yours!

Oops, I know I am assuming that you have you already found your best and can share it. Have you? Are you living it or would you like to learn to have a smoother road that takes less effort, less worry?

The world is ours to discover – our learning doesn’t end when we graduate. Graduation simply marks putting one time of learning behind us and opens us up to our next step. Life is a school, we will always continue to put one thing behind us and open ourselves to learning something new.

We live in a wonderful world, but how much better would it be if everyone we knew had practiced throughout their life that, Life is what we make it?

What if every one of us had been taught that God our Creator had put our best inside of us? It’s true! It’s already in there – we don’t have to go looking for it. We create ourselves by knowing this truth and creating from the best that is already inside of us. It is our responsibility to bring that out into the world to make our lives and the world better.

My father made the pathway to that understanding easier for me when I was growing up. Whenever I would complain about what I didn’t have or what was not going right in my world, he would say; “Linda, life is what you make it.”

Let me repeat that statement to you, take a breath in; “Life is what you make it.”

If you are not happy with your life perhaps you have a little more learning to do on how to find your best self. It’s never missing; everyone has it. You will find it in that one little spot in your brain that says something like; “Oh, I make my life” or “I am responsible?”

Take my father’s words and see where you can apply them to make improvements in your life. Where can you take action to make your life better? If you need a little help, it is not hard to find.

God not only created this world, He created some really helpful and caring people who have organizations to help you, but you are in charge. You must seek them out. You must go to these groups, gain what you can and then work to become a responsible you.

We are all children of God. As His children, we are created of His good, to be the living action of His good. Do not believe that a negative exists to take your best away from you. We cannot be anything less than Gods good unless we choose to allow it. Look deep within and see what good the Creator (God) has given you. Begin with baby steps and by being grateful for all you have no matter how small it seems. Your best will begin to grow from your gratefulness. Choose to adopt the, “Life is what you make it” approach. Soon you will see a lot happening all around you and it will be good.

Ezekiel 36:26 says: “And I will give you a new heart, and I will put a new spirit in you.” (NLT)

God will impress your heart (life) with positive new ideas. Choose to accept that into your heart (life) and a new spirit (consciousness) will grow. Watch as your rough road becomes smooth and take notes, not for a test, as a reminder of how far you come.

Congratulations graduates – keep learning!

Linda La Croix

Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion

See her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, or website, aspiritualwalk.com.