Miracle Quilts Show comes to Independence Village June 8

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The annual Miracle Quilts Show is returning to Oxford’s Independence Village this Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free for the show hosted by Miracle Quilts-Quilts for Our Wounded Troops at 701 Market St. All of the money made from quilts and other items sold during the show will be used to pay for quilt supplies and postage, according to founder Carole Carroll.

Carroll said the group was created to honor U.S. Army Private First Class Joseph Miracle from Ortonville. A Brandon Township resident, 22-year-old Miracle died on July 5, 2007 during Operation Enduring Freedom, which began on Oct. 7, 2001 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

We make quilts for our veterans that are in the hospital, or maybe they’ve had a stroke and they’re in a home, or maybe they’re suffering from cancer,” Carroll said.

The group has shipped quilts across the globe, including Landstuhl and Stuttgart Germany, Kuwait and Qatar.

“Everything that we do goes to a veteran or their family,” Carroll said.

The show features a craft sale, quilt raffle, a sewer’s-and-crafter’s garage sale and a French food truck. Scissor and knife sharpening services will be available.

Miracle Quilts-Quilts for Our Wounded Troops is at Independence Village on the second Saturday of month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in the show and the group can contact Carroll through email, MiracleQuilts@att.net, or call 248-321-8669.