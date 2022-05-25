Memorial Day the Orion way: honoring veterans and celebrating family and community

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

After the past two years when events were uncertain due to the pandemic, all previous Memorial Day activities are back in full swing this year.

That includes the Memorial Day Parade, Memorial Day Run, Wreath Ceremony and Memorial Service at the Orion Veterans Memorial.

“We are going forward with the parade this year which will be held on Monday, May 30th,” said parade coordinator Tom Allport, Sergeant-at-Arms for American Legion Post 233.

Prior to the parade there will be two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery right near the main entrance.

A special ceremony at 10 a.m. Children’s Park will honor those veterans lost at sea, with a wreath tossed into Paint Creek in symbolic remembrance, followed by a gun salute from the Lake Orion American Legion Post 233 Color Guard.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. from Blanche Sims Elementary, Allport said. Viewers can line Flint and Broadway streets to view the parade.

The Memorial Day ceremony at the Orion Veterans Memorial on Monday is the culmination of the day’s events, with veterans, family and community members showing their support for those who have died in service to the nation — and their appreciation for those yet alive who have served.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. John Todd, representing North Oakland VFW Post 334, will be the featured speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony.

The Orion Veterans Memorial is at 532 S. Broadway St. between Heights Road and Odanah Avenue.

To sign up for the Memorial Day Run, go to oriontownship.org for the link or to Eastside Racing Co., eastsideracing.enmotive.com.