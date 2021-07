The Michigan Department of Transportation will briefly close two sections of M-24 on Saturday morning, MDOT announced today.

Northbound and southbound M-24 from Clarkston Road to Golden Gate Road in Orion Township will be closed intermittently from 7 – 7:15 a.m.

Northbound and southbound M-24 at Indianwood Road will be closed intermittently from 8 – 8:15 a.m.

Online MDOT map: Michigan.gov/drive

— J.N.