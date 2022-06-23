Mary Alice Fabris, 78, of Lake Orion

Mary Alice Fabris of Lake Orion, formerly of St. Clair Shores and Troy passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a battle with vascular dementia. She was 78 years old.

Mary Alice was a loving wife of the late Alvin Roy Fabris who preceded her in death in 2017. She is the loving mother of Janice (Dan) Roush, Teri (Jamie) Huff and Kyle (Jennifer) Fabris; cherished grandmother of Garett Roush, Madalyn Zalac, Landon Fabris, Eleanor Fabris, and the late Alayna Zalac; sister of Michael (Pat) Hengstebeck, Richard (Nancy) Hengstebeck, Victoria (Walt) Kovacs and Sandra Merlan; sister-in-law of Alroy (Pat) and the late Arnie (Barbara) Fabris.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family sincerely appreciates the staff at BeeHive Homes of Oxford and Cardinal Hospice for their loving care of Mary.

A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be at noon on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., in Orion Twp.

The family will receive friends from 1-7 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Inurnment is at a later date at Square Lake Cemetery in Orion Twp.

Suggested memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan, 7600 Grand River Ave., #175, Brighton, MI 48114.

