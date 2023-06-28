Marceline Hoffman of Lake Orion

Marceline “Marcy” Helen Hoffman, 85, of Lake Orion, was the wife to the late Edward Hoffman. She was the caring mother of Lynne Rochelle Kniess (spouse Craig Fredrick Kniess), and the late Douglas Edward Hoffman.

She grew up in Detroit with her two sisters Connie Wells and Carol Dham, and her cousin Diane Gondek.

In the mid-1970s she moved to Lake Orion with her family where she became very active at her church. Her daughter Lynne attended St. Joseph Catholic School where Marcy volunteered as a playground attendant and at the Friday fish fry every week.

Marcy would have said she was blessed with four grandkids: Cameron Edward Hoffman, Justine Marie Fridrich, Eric Edward Kniess, and Kaleena Brooke Kniess. As well as her great-grandchildren, Lydia Claire Hoffman, Christopher Eugene Hoffman, Kylie Madison Gessner, and Kimberlyn Marie Gessner.

Mrs. Hoffman loved spending time with her family. She and her sister spent every Sunday with their mom well into her late days. They loved eating Polish food and made sure everyone sang sto lat on their birthdays.

Her grandchildren and children vouched for how amazing of a woman she was. Marcy made sure everyone who came into her home left fed and happy.

Marcy was a caretaker at heart. She took care of her children and grandchildren well into their adulthood. Whether it was sharing her home with them when theirs flooded or simply making them a hot meal after a long day at school or work. She always hosted anyone and everyone for holidays or any occasion.

Needless to say, Marcy was a special woman to everyone who met her, whether it was in passing or someone she knew for a lifetime.

Marcy will be dearly missed by everyone that was graced with her presence.

Marcy passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. The funeral service will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion on July 1 at 11 a.m.

The family is asking that everyone wears bright colors. This is a celebration of Marcy’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.