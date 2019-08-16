Luby, Andrea; 78, of Lake Orion

Andrea Luby, of Lake Orion, passed away August 13, 2019. She was 78-years-old.

Andrea was born in Steubenville, Ohio but lived in Follansbee, West Virginia. She graduated from Follansbee HS and attended West Virginia University, majoring in Home Economics and minoring in Biology. She married Don Luby in 1962 and had her children, Susan (Steve), in 1963 and Don (Patti) in 1966. The family moved to East Moline, Illinois where Andrea taught and then became a home economist for the extension services of the University of Illinois.

In 1976 they moved to Lake Orion where she currently resided. She worked in the hearing aid industry owning her own hearing aid dealership. Andrea became the first woman president of the Michigan Hearing Aid Society. She sold her business in 1998 and retired in 2003. Patti Charette was a special friend, and caregiver of Andrea spending several days per week with her.

Andrea enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children and grandchildren, Nick, Janie, Jack, Andy, Katie and Gracie. She was a phenomenal mom and grandma and will be greatly missed.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 3 p.m. at the Oxford Holy Cross Church, 136 S. Washington St., Oxford. The family will receive friends Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Suggested memorials to A Mother’s Wish, P.O. Box 173, Oxford, MI 48361.