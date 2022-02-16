LOHS Senior of the Week — Logan Curtis

Parents: David and Suzanne Curtis

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.1

Favorite subject(s): Photography and Biology

Extracurricular activities: Weightlifting, snowboarding and motor sports

Hobbies/Interests: Building/modding cars

Plans after graduation: Go paid on call for Oxford Fire Department, and continue my medical and fire training.

Logan is proudest of: My leadership capabilities and my drive to better my skills and work ethic.

Logan makes a contribution by: I enjoy teaching and proving to the community that absolutely anything is possible, so long you put the work in for it. Such as helping people workout for a healthier life style.

When Logan thinks of the future: I see myself as a Life Flight medic at University of Michigan Trauma Center.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The ability to make solid relationships with teachers you click with. It makes the atmosphere far more relaxed.

Recommending Teacher:

Mr. Larsen and Mrs. Everitt