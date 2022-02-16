LOHS Senior of the Week — Logan Curtis

Parents: David and Suzanne Curtis
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.1
Favorite subject(s): Photography and Biology
Extracurricular activities: Weightlifting, snowboarding and motor sports
Hobbies/Interests: Building/modding cars
Plans after graduation: Go paid on call for Oxford Fire Department, and continue my medical and fire training.
Logan is proudest of: My leadership capabilities and my drive to better my skills and work ethic.
Logan makes a contribution by: I enjoy teaching and proving to the community that absolutely anything is possible, so long you put the work in for it. Such as helping people workout for a healthier life style.
When Logan thinks of the future: I see myself as a Life Flight medic at University of Michigan Trauma Center.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The ability to make solid relationships with teachers you click with. It makes the atmosphere far more relaxed.
Recommending Teacher:
Mr. Larsen and Mrs. Everitt