LOHS Senior of the Week – Chloe Lucio – May 13, 2020

Chloe Lucio, Lake Orion High School
Parents: Benjamin and Amy Lucio
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.8
Favorite subject(s): At Lake Orion, Choir and at OSTC, Machining.
Extracurricular activities: Walking, listening to music and playing basketball.
Hobbies/Interests: Fixing things, walking, reading, writing, listening to music and playing basketball.
Plans after graduation: Attend OCC and start my degree in Machining.
Chloe is proudest of: My accomplishments in earning good grades at LOHS and OSTC, doing well in my Career Technical Education class.
Chloe makes a contribution: Being the best version of myself, helping others and being a female in a male dominated field of Machining.
When Chloe thinks of the future she sees herself: With a family and a career that I love.
What concerns Chloe in the world: is work place diversity and equal opportunities for people.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The staff and the opportunities.
Recommending Teacher: Michelle Novak