LOCS school board discusses year one strategic plan outcomes, year two plans and millages

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met for a work session meeting where the board, superintendent and cabinet reviewed the first year progress, year two plans and year two outcomes of the district’s strategic plan.

The board approved the new strategic plan in April 2022. This is the district’s third and final progress meeting. Articles about the previous two progress meetings can be found at the Lake Orion Review website (lakeorionreview.com) and additional information about the district’s strategic plan can be found on the LOCS website at www.lakeorionschools.org/district/strategic-plan.

In the strategic plan, Lake Orion focuses on five main areas: Academics and Programs, Communications and Community Engagement, Operations, Learning Environment and Culture, and Personnel and Leadership.

1. Communications and Community Engagement

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will enhance district communications and increase community engagement in schools.”

This focus area includes: adult enrichment and community connections

a) Adult Enrichment

The goal in this area is to expand opportunities and outreach for adult enrichment.

During the first year, Lake Orion has expanded opportunities and outreach for adult enrichment and is in the process of implementing new programs based on the survey conducted. These programs include: mommy and me sports, part and child painting, Pilates, photography, cookie decorating, country western couples dance, and weekend and evening pickleball.

b) Community Connections

The district has continued to increase community business partnerships, connecting with the General Motors Orion plant, adding Delta Technologies manufacturing day, introducing Orion Opportunities to Lake Orion High School, having discussions with the Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township about residential development, creating the Champions of Hope and Learning podcast, developing Dragon Community Champions and receiving support from Flagstar Bank with special education programs.

Lake Orion has also had their first traditional College Fair since 2019, had conversations with Oakland Community College (OCC_ to potentially bring Dual Enrollment or Early Middle College HVAC to Lake Orion High School.

Eighth graders from all three middle schools are planning to visit OCC to learn about their CREST (Combined Regional Emergency Services Training) and EMIT (Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology) programs.

Additionally, LOHS administration has been working with Chief John Pender of the Orion Township Fire Department to discuss a potential after-school Fire Academy program.

2. Operations

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will maintain and enhance operations and facilities.”

This focus area includes: general fund operating millage, sinking fund millage, alternative revenue sources, manage district bond projects and future bond projects.

a) General Fund Operating Millage

LOCS is continuing to prepare for a non-homestead operating mileage renewal.

The current mileage expires in June 2025 with the last levy taking place in July 2024.

During its progress meeting, the board discussed when the district should put this measure on the ballot. According to both Superintendent Ben Kirby and Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald, there would likely be no millage increase from the current 1.88 mils being levied.

The board authorized cabinet and administration to move forward with the process in hopes to get the measure on the ballot in February 2024.

b) Sinking Fund millage

LOCS is also looking to renew their sinking fund millage. The current mileage expires in June 2026 with the last levy taking place in July 2025.

Because there is no election in 2025, the board also made the decision to move forward and likely put the measure on the ballot in February 2024.

Again, administration was not considering raising the current 1.88 mil levy for the new millage.

According to Fitzgerald, a recent change in state law allows for sinking fund dollars to be used on things that were not previously allowed, like loose technology and buses. However, because the last sinking fund was passed before this change, the district needs to pass a new sinking fund in order to be able to use sinking fund dollars on those items.

c) Alternative Revenue Sources

The district has grown their shared time program by adding 60 shared time service full time employees.

Additionally, the new cellphone tower is continuing to be developed on Clarkston Road.

d) Manage District Bond Projects

LOCS is continuing to provide oversight and provide financial management of bond projects.

e) Future Bond Projects

Upcoming bond projects include adding secure entrances to both Waldon and Oakview Middle Schools and to the Pine Tree Center.

Also this year, Blanche Sims Elementary is expected to wrap up construction and have new furniture installed in the new building.

In 2024, Paint Creek Elementary will have their renovation and Oakview and Waldon Middle Schools will be remodeled and have additional sitework.

In 2025, work on the CERC building will take place as will construction at Lake Orion High School along with the football stadium.

If funds are available in 2026, they will have work done to the administration building and Moose Tree Center.

3. Personnel and Leadership

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will attract, retain and value exceptional staff.”

This focus area includes recruitment, negotiations, staff recognition and leadership development.

a) Recruitment

The district’s Human Resources website has been updated, new recruitment signs have been created and a job fair was held in August of last year.

LOCS has also increased the referral stipend for teachers referring people to the district.

Additionally, Lake Orion is continuing to work with Oakland University and their teaching program for field placement of student teachers.

b) Negotiations

The district expected to have successfully negotiated contracts with the LOEA (Lake Orion Education Association) and LOSA (Lake Orion Secretaries Association) before June 30.

c) Staff Recognition

LOCS is utilizing staff recognition cards by administrators and supervisors and is conducting research and evaluating programs for the 2023-24 school year.

Plaques are expected to be purchased for Teacher of the Year recognition and Support Staff of the Year winners that will be displayed in the boardroom at the district administration building.

d) Leadership Development

The district has continued to develop their Leadership Capacity Building program and has tasked building principals to follow up with staff who have expressed interest in serving in a leadership role.

The district is expected to create LOCS Inspiring Leadership groups for those who have expressed interest and will likely explore their current teacher-in-charge protocols next year.

See next week’s issue for part 2 of the Lake Orion Community Schools Strategic Plan update.