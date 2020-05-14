LOCS bond work starts back up, design teams continue to meet virtually

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Lake Orion Community Schools continues to work to keep up with scheduled bond projects.

During their meeting on April 22, the LOCS Board of Education approved several bid awards for series one of the school bond.

These bid awards include:

• New administration and STEM furnishings for Carpenter, Orion Oaks and Webber Elementary schools through Airea Inc., NBS Commercial Interiors and Great Lake Furniture Supply for a total award of $95,384.46.

• Playground equipment at Webber Elementary and the LOHS Soccer Stadium field replacement for a total net recommendation of $805,218.

• New audiovisual equipment, including cabling, public address systems and clock systems for Lake Orion High School and the yet-to-be-constructed Early Childhood Center. The board approved a commitment total of $5,085,170.

• Video surveillance and door access control systems in seven district buildings for a total of $771,743.23.

• Student and staff devices (Sehi products as well as Apple products) for a total of $1,921,856.49.

Additionally, with construction able to resume again last week on May 7, the district’s construction manager, Frank Rewold and Sons, plans to pick up where they left off with the construction plans for Carpenter and Orion Oaks Elementary schools.

Bond project design teams for Paint Creek and Stadium Drive Elementary schools continue to meet virtually.