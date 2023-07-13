LOCS bond work continues over summer vacation, projects under construction

Construction crews continue to work on the new Blanche Sims Elementary building while simultaneously tearing down the old elementary school. The new elementary is slated to open this fall. Photo by Jim Newell.

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

ORION TWP. — School might be out for the summer, but Lake Orion Community Schools is still hard at work, moving toward completion of several ongoing bond projects.

During the school board meeting on June 28, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer gave an overview of some of the current bond projects going on throughout the district.

The old Blanche Sims facility is currently being demolished and is coming down “little by little” with DTE wrapping up their sitework. The monument sign has been installed and, according to Mercer, in the coming weeks the front drive should be visible to those who pass by.

Inside the building, construction is near complete, with the finishing touches like decals and wall decorations being installed. Furniture for the building will likely begin to arrive around the middle of July.

The entire Blanche Sims project is on schedule to be complete before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

A new sidewalk was just added to the Early Childhood Center from the front entrance to a side door to aid with drop off, cement has been poured at Webber Elementary for a new gazebo and Stadium Drive Elementary had some brick pavers installed and dead trees removed.

Waldon Middle School, Oakview Middle School and the Pine Tree center are also wrapping up from major demolition to install secure entry ways which will start to be constructed in the coming weeks.

Construction on these three buildings is expected to be completed in August.

The secure entry way at Scripps Middle School is now complete and finishing touches are being added.

Once these projects are complete, Paint Creek Elementary, Lake Orion High School, the CERC building, the Administration building, Moose Tree Preserve and the transportation building will be the only buildings left on the LOCS bond docket.

Paint Creek and LOHS are expected to receive renovations while bond documents show major demolition plans for the CERC building.

Projects for the administration building, Moose Tree and the transportation building will likely depend on how much money the district has left once all the prior projects are complete.