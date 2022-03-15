Linda Jean Morris, 71, of Lake Orion

Linda Jean (Kessler) Morris passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 71, on March 11, 2022.

Linda was born on February 21, 1951, in Shelby, Michigan. She was raised on the family farm in Montague, MI, with her four siblings, where she learned the value of hard work.

Linda was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, which she incorporated into motherhood. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, kind and loving.

Linda built a successful cleaning business over the years, becoming great friends with many of her clients. Linda loved her family, baking, cruising, and her flowers. She could not wait for her favorite holiday, Christmas, so she prepared for it all year long.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Mary Kessler, and late husbands Robert Cumming and Robert Sochowicz.

Linda is survived by her husband Roger Morris; children Brenda Cumming, Stephanie Powell (Michael); grandchildren Aliyah Skala, Natalie Fleming, and Justin Skala; stepchildren Kristy Smith (Jason) and Matthew Morris (Brenda), Neal Sochowicz, Tammy Strait-Carter (Lawrence) and Todd Sochowicz.

She is also survived by step-grandchildren: Shelby Smith, Chloe Smith, Wyatt Smith, Paige Morris, Reese Morris; siblings Judith Schaner (David), Patricia Postema, Arlene Bierman (Joseph), David Kessler, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

For those who wish to say their last goodbyes, please join the family in celebrating Linda’s life at Sparks Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 beginning with visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, followed by funeral services on Friday March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.

