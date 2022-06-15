Lake Orion woman dies after crash on M-24

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — A Lake Orion woman died after a car accident June 8 on Lapeer Road (M-24), the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on southbound Lapeer Road near Indianwood Road in Orion Township, according to an incident report.

Jacqueline Lois Daigneault, 75, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on Lapeer Road when she rear-ended a stopped 2021 Toyota Prius.

The Prius then hit a 2012 GMC Terrain that was turning left at the turnaround from northbound Lapeer Road. All drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The Orion Township Fire Department took Daigneault to the hospital, where she died several hours later, the sheriff’s office reported.

The driver of the Prius, a 65-year-old woman from Caseville, Michigan, was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Terrain, a 73-year-old Auburn Hills man, was not injured.

The sheriff’s office Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating the incident.