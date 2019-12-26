VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.99

SECTION 2.02 – DEFINITIONS TEXT AMENDMENT AND;

SECTION 6.02 – PERMITTED USES IN THE DC, DOWNTOWN CENTER DISTRICT TEXT AMENDMENT; AND

SECTION 6.03 – PERMITTED USES AFTER SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL IN THE DC, DOWNTOWN CENTER DISTRICT TEXT AMENDMENT

PUBLIC HEARING – MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020 @ 7:30 PM.

At its Regular Meeting of December 9, 2019, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 26.99, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, Section 2.02 – Definitions; Section 6.02 – Permitted Uses in the DC, Downtown Center District; and Section 6.03 – Permitted Uses after Special Land Use Approval in the DC, Downtown Center District.

The effect(s) of the proposed text amendment is to remove the definition of a “Entertainment Restaurant” and modify the definition for a “Standard Restaurant” to stipulate “excluding alcohol service” in Section 2.02.

The effect(s) of the proposed text amendment is also to eliminate the provision for bars and entertainment restaurants that occupy an entirely freestanding building in section 6.02 – Permitted Uses.

The effect(s) of the proposed text amendment is also to regulate all bars and restaurants with alcohol service as a special land use, regardless if they occupy a freestanding building or a multi-tenant structure in section 6.03 – Permitted Uses after Special Land Use Approval.

A Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 26.99 and consideration for Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance by the Lake Orion Village Council is scheduled for the Lake Orion Village Council Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. which will be held in the Village Council Chambers located at the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 26.99 is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Administrative Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at 248-693-8391, ext. 102.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Publish: The Lake Orion Review , on December 25, 2019

Posted: December 17, 2019