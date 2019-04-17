Lake Orion – SPRING LEAF PICKUP SERVICE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SPRING LEAF PICKUP SERVICE

Village residents may rake their leaves to the curb, where they will be picked up by the Village leaf vacuum. The leaf vacuum makes regular rounds of the Village to pick up leaves. Wet leaves are difficult to pick up, and brush and limbs cannot be mixed with the leaves . This service will begin April 8, 2019 weather permitting,

FINAL PICK UP WEEK WILL BE

APRIL 22ND THROUGH APRIL 26TH

Beginning April 1, 2019 brush and limbs may be included with YARD WASTE. They will be picked up by GFL on the regular garbage pick up date provided they are less than 2″ in diameter and less than four feet long (bundled). COMPOST/YARD WASTE collection service is provided until the last Monday in November.

Approved Compost Containers are:

1. Trash Containers (clearly marked) “COMPOST”.

2. Brown paper yard compost bags.

NO BLACK OR PLASTIC BAGS

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: March 27, April 3, 10, 17