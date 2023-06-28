Lake Orion schools to raise some fees for upcoming school year

Rental, milk, enrichment camps fees to increase

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — During its meeting on June 14, Lake Orion Community Schools administration provided an update to the Board of Education on changes in district fees charged to the public for a variety of programs and services.

“This is an annual update for the board. Most things rolling forward are unchanged…there are a couple of specific identified changes,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald.

Changes include the rental fee for the natatorium “birthday party room” from $75 to $125, but also changing the setup time from 30 minutes to 45 minutes and allowing the use of six tables and the two restrooms.

There is also an increase in fees for multiple enrichment activities including Camp ExplOrion and Camp Wanna Have Fun, an increase of food service milk from 50 cents to 75 cents, and a consolidation of the parking fee at the high school to be one fee for all grades and parking spaces.

“In the natatorium, they run a lot of birthday parties so we’re changing the fee from $75 to $125. But they’re also getting more time and more access to equipment that was usually an add-on kind of thing. So, it’s kind of simplifying and adding value in terms of the dollar amount that’s going up,” said John Fitzgerald, assistant superintendent of business and finance for the district. “Enrichment’s got several changes in terms of reflecting the cost, wages are going up, all that kind of stuff. The programs are all wage and personnel heavy so, that’s being fed in to try and keep up with inflation.”

For the fiscal years 2023-24, other fees are expected to remain the same, just with these changes.