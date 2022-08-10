Lake Orion Review Letter to the Editor Policy

We encourage letters to the editor — All writers must provide full name, home address and a telephone number for verification purposes only. Letters are subject to editing for length, accuracy and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Submission deadline for the current week’s publication is noon on Mondays.

Email letters to: lakeorionreview@gmail.com. Regular mail: Lake Orion Review, 666 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, MI 48371. Anonymous letters, photocopies, letters to third parties and letters to other publications will not be considered. All letters must be original. Form letters will not be published. Letters, opinion pieces and articles submitted to

The Lake Orion Review may be published or distributed in print, electronic or other forms.