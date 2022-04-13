Lake Orion – Public Hearing Truth in Taxation – General Operating – May 9, 2022

Connect on Linked in

Notice of Public Hearing

on Increasing Property Taxes

Truth in Taxation Notice

The Village Council of the Village of Lake Orion

will hold a public hearing on a proposed

increase of 0.4775 mills in the General Operating

tax millage rate to be levied in 2022.

The hearing will be held on Monday,

May 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The date and location of the meeting to take action

on the proposed additional millage will be announced at

this public meeting.

If adopted, the proposed additional millage will

increase operating revenues from ad valorem property

taxes 5.13% ($78,676) over such revenues generated by

levies permitted without holding a hearing. If the

proposed additional millage rate is not approved the

operating revenue will increase by 1.36% ($20,558) over

the preceding year’s operating revenue.

The Proposed 2022 millage rate would remain

at the 2021 rate of 9.7844.

The Headlee 2022 maximum millage rate is 10.4905.

The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified

below, has complete authority to establish the number of

mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.

The Village of Lake Orion provides live public access, as follows:

· Comcast cable channel 20 or ATT cable channel 99 and online at www.orionontv.org .

This notice is published by:

Village of Lake Orion

21 East Church St.

Lake Orion, MI 48362

(248) 693-8391