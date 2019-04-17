Lake Orion ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.97 WALLS AND FENCES TEXT AMENDMENT

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.97

SECTION 15.04 –

WALLS AND FENCES TEXT AMENDMENT

At its Regular Meeting of April 8, 2019, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 26.97, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, Text Amendment to Section 15.04 – Walls and Fences.

The effect(s) of the proposed amendment is to amend Section 15.04 – Walls and Fences and to expand permit requirements to include a provision for Adjacent Property Owner Consent Forms to be submitted in conjunction with a mortgage survey or other verifiable site plan for fence permit approval.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102). or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review , on April 17, 2019

Posted: On April 15, 2019