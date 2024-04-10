Lake Orion Lions Club to hold annual Night at the Races fundraiser

It’s always a roaring good time at the the Lake Orion Lion’s Club annual Night at the Races fundraiser.

The Lions Club will hold its seventh annual Lion Races on Saturday, April 20, at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Oxford. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the races begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lions decorated by local business will race down a track with each move determined by the role of dice until a winner is crowned. Guests can visit the event’s taco bar and place bets on lions as if they were at a horse race.

The price of admission, $30 per-person in advance and $40 at the door.

For more information on the event and on payment, visit https://lakeorionlions.org/. – J.G.