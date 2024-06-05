Lake Orion Lake Association donates funds to help equip Lake Orion police boat

The Lake Orion Lake Association donated $500 to the Lake Orion Police Department to cover the cost of safety equipment needed for the department’s patrol boat on Lake Orion.

LOLA made the presentation during the Lake Orion Village Council’s May 28 meeting.

The funds will help purchase new Police life vests, a new throwable flotation device and new dock lines.

This is a win-win for both the village and the lake community in enabling continued water safety on the lake,” said George Dandalides, president of LOLA. “It is our pleasure to help enable the continued safety of everyone who enjoys the lake.”

“We appreciate so much the outstanding partnership and support we enjoy with the Lakee Orion Lake Association in furtherance of boating safety, and we look forward to our continued close and cooperative relationship,” said village Manager Darwin McClary in an email. – J.N.