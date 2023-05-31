Lake Orion
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
LIFEGUARDS AND
PARK ATTENDANTS
The Village of Lake Orion (pop. 3,200) is currently
accepting applications for lifeguards and park atten-
dants for Green’s Parks. Pay starting at $16.00-$17.00
per hour. We are looking for individuals who are
responsible and want to enjoy a fun and team-orien-
tated place to work. Must be willing to work flexible
hours, including weekends and holidays. For lifeguard
positions current American Red Cross Lifeguard
Certification is required.
The job requires communication with Supervisor
as well as peers. Green’s Park lifeguards and park
attendants are responsible for providing a fun, safe,
clean environment and experience for all visitors to
Green’s Park, while ensuring the overall safety of
the Park by enforcing all rules and regulations of
Green’s Park.
Interested candidates should send completed
Village of Lake Orion employment application to:
Village Clerk, Village of Lake Orion, 21 E. Church
Street, Lake Orion, Ml 48362; or hand deliver the
application materials to the village offices at 21 E.
Church Street, Lake Orion, Ml. For a copy of the
employment application form, please visit our web
site at www.lakerorion.org.
THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION IS AN EQUAL
OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.