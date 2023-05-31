Lake Orion

JOB ADVERTISEMENT

LIFEGUARDS AND

PARK ATTENDANTS

The Village of Lake Orion (pop. 3,200) is currently

accepting applications for lifeguards and park atten-

dants for Green’s Parks. Pay starting at $16.00-$17.00

per hour. We are looking for individuals who are

responsible and want to enjoy a fun and team-orien-

tated place to work. Must be willing to work flexible

hours, including weekends and holidays. For lifeguard

positions current American Red Cross Lifeguard

Certification is required.

The job requires communication with Supervisor

as well as peers. Green’s Park lifeguards and park

attendants are responsible for providing a fun, safe,

clean environment and experience for all visitors to

Green’s Park, while ensuring the overall safety of

the Park by enforcing all rules and regulations of

Green’s Park.

Interested candidates should send completed

Village of Lake Orion employment application to:

Village Clerk, Village of Lake Orion, 21 E. Church

Street, Lake Orion, Ml 48362; or hand deliver the

application materials to the village offices at 21 E.

Church Street, Lake Orion, Ml. For a copy of the

employment application form, please visit our web

site at www.lakerorion.org.

THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION IS AN EQUAL

OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.