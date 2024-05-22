Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Andrew Drakos

Parent(s): Steven and Teresa Drakos

GPA: 3.9

Favorite subject(s): History, English Language Arts.

Extracurricular activities: Track and Field, working out, water sports.

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy listening to music, spending time with friends and family, and learning new information.

Plans after graduation: I plan to run Track and Field at the Division 1 level throughout college and then pursue law school.

Andrew is proudest of: Becoming a national champion my junior year at the Adidas indoor track nationals.

Andrew makes a contribution by: I stay involved in improving my community through various service activities by being a member of leadership and the national honor society.

What Andrew envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself working as hard as I can to succeed and build a base for myself as a lawyer so I can support my future family.

What concerns Andrew in the world: Animal mistreatment/cruelty

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: That everyone is very engaged in our school spirit.

Recommending teacher: Mr. McDonald and Mr. Rutledge