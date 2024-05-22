Lake Orion girls varsity tennis finishes fourth at regionals

CLARKSTON — The Dragons finished the spring season in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Region 7 at Clarkston High School on May 17.

Lake Orion finished tied for fourth place with Lapeer, both scoring a total of four points.

Sophomore Sherly Shah won her first round on Singles No. 1 Flight against Lapeer’s Addison Seifferly, 6-2, 6-3.

Sophomore Addison Rybak won her first round on Singles No. 3 Flight against Lapeer’s Olivia Hensel, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Seniors Mindy Quinn and Anna Mahuad won their first round on Doubles No. 4 Flight against Davison’s Aryana McCain and Makayla Fultz, 6-1, 6-3.

Clarkston finished as regional champion with 23 points; Rochester Adams, second, 14; and Rochester, third, 10. Oxford scored one point and Davison and Waterford United did not score any points. — W.R.P.