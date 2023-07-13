Lake Orion DDA lumber yard redevelopment project takes next step forward, sale negotiations up next

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — Plans to purchase and redevelop the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property have taken another step forward after the Village of Lake Orion successfully sold $5 million in bonds on behalf of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.

The village sold the bonds at the end of June and the DDA had the funds issued to them on June 30, said Molly LaLone, executive director of the DDA.

Even though the DDA will use the funds and repay the bonds, the village must issue and sell the bonds for the DDA because the DDA is a sub-department of village government.

“We completed everything by the end of June,” LaLone said. “I’m very pleased. I’m pleased that we have the ability to use those funds to purchase the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property and to create a lasting legacy for Lake Orion. Now that we have the funds we need to negotiate the final sale.”

The Lake Orion Lumber Yard is on the corner of Broadway Street and Lapeer Road and proponents of the redevelopment have seen it as an opportunity to create a “gateway” to downtown Lake Orion.

“Our purchase agreement, prior to the due diligence phase is $2.4 million,” LaLone said, adding that of the $5 million in bonds, $1.5 million are taxable bonds and $3.5 million are tax-exempt bonds.

LaLone and the DDA board have maintained – and presented repayment documents to the village council – that it can repay the $5 million bond and interest within a 20-year period, the life of the bond. The DDA will use the taxes it captures from the DDA district to repay the bond.

According to village documents, the estimated annual debt service is estimated at $385,000 annually and will be repaid through the DDA’s TIF (tax increment financing) capture. Additionally, the village is also pledging its full faith and credit to provide for the repayment of these bonds should the DDA be unable to fulfill its repayment obligation.

LaLone said she was happy with the village council’s decision during its April 24 meeting to authorize issuing the bonds for the lumber yard project. The council voted 4-2 to issue the bonds, with Councilmembers Nancy Moshier and Michael Lamb casting the nay votes.

If the DDA can negotiate a successful purchase with the owners of the Lake Orion Lumber Yard, the next step would be clearing, cleaning and then developing the property.

“We have a master plan for the property of what we would like to get done, and we are working on the first phase, which will come from bond payments. But what we’re expecting to do, in our first phase, is to completely clear the property and to address the environmental concerns,” LaLone said. “And then add parking. That’s what we’re expecting to be able to get done immediately.”

The DDA board approached the purchase initially with the intention of adding more public parking in downtown Lake Orion, an issue that is a constant complaint among residents and visitors to the village.

Another plan for the property is to create an event space. During a design charrette in November 2022, residents overwhelmingly favored creating an event space and more parking. Currently, many events in downtown Lake Orion are on the streets and in parking lots, reducing parking options during those events.

The DDA also plans to have three areas of the property that can be leased to private businesses for development.

“We’re hoping to set aside property for private-public partnerships and have the funds from those transactions. From the proceeds from that we’re hoping to add, this would be phase two, we’d add the event space. But, as soon as we can clear it, it will all be event space. Eventually, we’re hoping to add a permanent covered event space.”

It will likely be late next summer, however, before people will see more available parking at the site.

“I think most of the activity is going to happen next summer. And by the end of it we’d have extra parking,” LaLone said.

The full development of the site would likely happen over time, possibly years, as the DDA has funds to add enhancements. Besides parking and event space, residents wanted to see gardens, historical markers, pathways and other features.

“Yeah, they wanted to see gardens, enhanced park space, enhanced areas along the (Paint Creek) trail. They take time,” LaLone said. “Thank you to the community for their support, for helping us get there.”