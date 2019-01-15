Lake Orion DDA Annual Report – FYE 6-30-18

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

ANNUAL REPORT

FYE 06/30/2018

Pursuant of DDA Act 197 of 1975, TIFA Act 450 of 1980, and LDFA Act 281 of 1986 REVENUE Property Tax: $ 680,357 Other Taxes 12,131

Sale of Fixed Assets 466,846 Interest Earned 2,761 Other Revenue 34,925 Total Revenue $ 1,197,020

EXPENDITURES Community Development $ 308,661 Debt Service – Principal 120,000 Debt Service – Interest 9,600 Capital Outlay – net 231,689 Total Expenditures $ 669,950 INITIAL ASSESSED VALUE Real Property SEV $ 9,316,600 Personal Property SEV 916,800 Commercial Facilities Tax – Total Initial Assessed Value $ 10,233,400 CAPTURED VALUE Captured Real Property $ 23,635,930 Captured Personal Property 877,250 Captured Commercial Facilities Tax 94,190 Total 2017 Captured Value $ 24,607,370 TAX INCREMENT REVENUES RECEIVED From Village $ 337,305 From Township –

From Intergovernmental-Local –

Total Tax Increment

Revenues Received $ 337,305 Source 2017-2018 Audit Cherie Hedrick, Village of Lake Orion,

Deputy Finance Director / Treasurer

Publish: Lake Orion Review January 16, 2019