Lake Orion Community Schools – Public Hearing on May 31 – Proposed 2023-24 Budget

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED

2023-24 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on May 31, 2023 at 6:30 o’clock

P.M. at the Administration Building, Lake Orion, Michigan, the

Board of Education of Lake Orion Community Schools will hold a

public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2023-24 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2023-24 budget until after

the public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2023-24 budget,

including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for

public inspection during normal business hours at 315 North

Lapeer Street, Lake Orion, Michigan.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support

the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Susan Flaherty, Secretary