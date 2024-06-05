Lake Orion Community Schools hires three new teachers, school psychologist and speech-language pathologist

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved five new hires during a regular board meeting on May 22.

Among the new hires are three teachers, a psychologist and a speech-language pathologist. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon introduced each hire to the board starting with speech-language pathologist Kerry Bolton, who will work with students throughout the district.

“The speech-language pathologist is a new position being recommended because of current staffing levels and increased caseload numbers across the district,” Weldon said. “So, it’s just to support the students’ needs throughout the district.”

Bolton earned a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders in April from Eastern Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in linguistics in April 2021 from Oakland University, according to a resume included in the meeting’s agenda.

“She recently completed her clinical and school internships, and we are excited to have her joining our team in Lake Orion,” Weldon said.

Bradley Cross will teach science at Waldon Middle School. Cross most recently worked as a science teacher at Shrine Catholic Academy and earned a secondary teaching certification in June 2023. He earned a master’s degree in teaching and a bachelor’s degree in biology at Oakland University, according to agenda documents.

“He is also a proud Dragon alumni, so we are happy to be welcoming him back to Lake Orion,” Weldon said.

Christina Fink is a new district-wide school psychologist who comes to LOCS after working as a psychologist for Clarkston Community Schools since August 2003. Fink also served as Clarkston Community Schools’ psychology department chair from August 2007 to June 2023, according to agenda documents. Fink holds a master of arts in psychology and a bachelor of science from Western Michigan University. Fink’s hiring brings the district’s psychologists staffing to full levels, according to Weldon, adding the district was not fully-staffed in those positions during the current school year.

Amanda Giardina will teach German at Lake Orion High School. Giardina comes from Rochester Community Schools where she taught the language since 2016. Giardina also served as a German translator for study abroad and intercultural exchange organization CIEE in Portland, Maine from 2017 to 2019. She earned a bachelor’s degree in German at Michigan State University and expects to earn her master of education from Western Governors University in December 2024.

“We look forward to getting her back in green and white, Lake Orion green and white of course, and welcome her to Lake Orion,” Weldon said.

Tiffanie Holt is Oakview Middle School’s new math teacher. Holt taught as a building substitute at Hart Middle School since 2021 and as a long-term substitute since September 2023. She previously taught math at Margaret Brent Middle School from 2018 to 2019, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University.

This position was available due to an increase in student population at the eighth-grade level, meaning the school has been working with a reduced team over the last several years, according to Weldon. Hiring Holt means the school is now working with a full team.

Each hire will begin work during the 2024-2025 school year.