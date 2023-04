Lake Orion Community Schools and Clarkston Community Schools

will be accepting bids for both districts’ Life Safety

Inspections & Service. Bid information is available on the

Lake Orion Community Schools’ website, www.lakeorionschools.org

and the Clarkston Community Schools’ website,

www.clarkston.k12.mi.us.

Bid due date is 12:00 pm, April 26, 2023. All questions should be

directed to Wes Goodman, Director of Operations, at

Wes.Goodman@lok12.org.

BoardofEducation

Lake Orion Community Schools