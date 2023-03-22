March 21, 2023

LAKE ORION COMMUN ITY SCHOOLS AND CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Lake Orion Community Schools and Clarkston Community Schools will be accepting bids for both districts’ Lawn Maintenance Services. Bid information is available on the Lake Orion Community Schools’ website, www.lakeorionschools.org and the Clarkston Community Schools’ website, www.clarkston.k12.mi.us.

Bid due date is 12:00 pm, April 5, 2023. All questions should be directed to Wes Goodman, Director of Operations, at

Wes.Goodman@lok12.org.

Board of Education

Lake Orion Community Schools