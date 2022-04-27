Lady Dragon tennis goes on three-game winning streak

Connect on Linked in

Over the past two weeks, Lake Orion High School’s girls varsity tennis team has hit their stride, going on a three-game winning streak against Rochester, Troy Athens and Berkley high schools.

On April 12, the ladies headed to Rochester High School, defeating the Falcons 6-2.

Later that week, the Dragons hosted Troy Athens, securing a win over the Colts 6-2.

The ladies hosted Berkley High School on April 21, and clinched another victory, this time 5-3.

The Dragons are back in action at home against Farmington on April 27 after Review press time. — M.K.