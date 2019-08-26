Kern Road north of Silverbell Road is closed due to a gas main break

Kern Road just north of Silverbell Road in Orion Township is closed due to a gas main break, according to an update from the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Around 1:20 p.m. today, the road commission reported that a private contractor hit a gas main, the road closure.

Consumers Energy will be making the repairs and the road is expected to reopen later today, a road commission public information officer stated in a media report.

Kern Road is a detour for the Adams/Gunn Road closure and motorists will need to seek an alternate route.