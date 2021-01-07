John Bernard Gutierrez, 48, of Lake Orion

John Bernard Gutierrez of Lake Orion, formerly of Auburn Hills, passed away on December 25, 2020 at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor due to COVID-19. He was 48.

John was the beloved husband of Julie (Labowski) Gutierrez; loving father of Alexander of Fort Myers, FL; son of Ellen Greer of St. Clair and LeRoy Gutierrez Sr. of Brunswick, GA; brother of LeRoy Gutierrez Jr. of Auburn Hills and Marcella (Jim) Weir of Indiana; and grandson of Salvador and Cruz Gutierrez of Holland, MI.

John and Julie eloped to the mountains of Pigeon Forge, TN in February of 2004. During their travels, John and Julie loved trying small wineries and breweries.

John was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Father Cotter Council 1874 in Warren, MI.

He enjoyed sports and video games, but most of all, spending time with his son Alex.

John will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

Reflections may be shared at sparksgriffin.com