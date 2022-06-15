Jacqueline Daigneault, 75

Jacqueline Lois Daigneault, a 46-year resident of Lake Orion, passed away on Wednesday June 8, 2022, after being in a car accident, at the age of 75.

Jackie was born March 12, 1947, to Lucy and Jack Rousseau in Alpena, MI, where she grew up and graduated from Alpena High School.

After high school, Jackie met and fell in love with Edward Lawrence Daigneault, while he was stationed at the Wurthsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, MI. They married in Chicago on August 17, 1967.

They ultimately settled in Lake Orion, where they made a life for themselves and raised their two children, Jason and Nicole.

Jackie worked at Neumaier’s IGA in Gingellville for 20 years as a meat wrapper, where she met and befriended many people across the community. She retired more than 20-plus years ago and maintained friendships with many of her former co-workers.

Jackie was known for her unforgettable laugh, joyous smile, and loving spirit. Although faced with challenges, she always looked for the bright side and things to be happy about, and never dwelled on the shortcomings of life.

Jackie loved to garden and do puzzles, spend time with family and friends, laugh and have a good time. Her favorite vacation spot was Negril, Jamaica where she had visited over 25 times.

She poured her life into her kids and their families – and her extended circle of friends that were like family – all of whom depended on and loved her.

Jackie is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her loving husband, Ed, who passed away 14 years ago.

Jackie is survived by her son Jason, daughter Nicole Hughes, along with her beloved grandchildren Rachel and Tyler Daigneault, and Aidan and Keiran Hughes. She was extremely proud of and adored her family.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 18 at G’s Pizzeria Bar and Grill in Lake Orion from 4-7 p.m.