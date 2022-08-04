Indianwood Lake Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan

HEARING OF PRACTICABILITY AND HEARING OF ASSESSMENT

TAKE NOTICE that the Indianwood Lake Improvement Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Tuesday,

August 30, 2022 in the Board Room of the Orion Township Municipal Complex located at 2323 Joslyn Road, Orion

Township, Michigan to determine the practicability of a five-year improvement project for Indianwood Lake. The

lake improvement project would include aquatic plant control (herbicides & mechanical harvesting), diver-assisted

suction harvesting (DASH), drawdown expenses, aquatic plant control coordination/field evaluations, project

administration and contingency. The project would begin in 2023 and continue through 2027.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a special assessment roll has been prepared and is available for public

examination during normal business hours at the office of Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road,

Orion Township, Michigan. Said special assessment roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost

of the improvement project to benefiting properties.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if the project is found practicable, the Indianwood Lake Improvement Board will

hold a hearing of assessment immediately following the aforementioned hearing of practicability for the purpose of

reviewing said special assessment roll and for hearing any objections thereto. An owner of or party with interest in

real property to be assessed or his/her agent may appear in person to object to the special assessment or may

protest such special assessment by letter filed with the Lake Board at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which

case personal appearance is not required. Written objections may be filed with or mailed to the Indianwood Lake

Improvement Board c/o Mr. Brian Bennett, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office, One Public

Works Drive, Waterford, MI 48328-1907.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the owner of or any party with interest in real property within the Indianwood

Lake Special Assessment District who, having protested said special assessment either in person or in writing may,

within thirty (30) days after the confirmation of the special assessment roll has been published in a newspaper of

general circulation, appeal such special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal or other court of competent

jurisdiction.

The above-referenced hearings are being held pursuant to Part 309 of Public Act No. 451 of 1994, as amended.

Indianwood Lake Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan