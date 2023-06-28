Howard Daenzer of Lake Orion

Howard John Daenzer of Lake Orion passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Lucille Joyce Daenzer.

Howard is the devoted and loving father of Howard (Sandy) Daenzer, Brian (Kim) Daenzer, Julie (Scott) Bocquet, Jeff (Janice) Daenzer, and Renee (Greg) Salkeld.

He was a wonderful grandfather to 27 loving grandchildren and great-grandfather to 13 adoring great-grandchildren.

Howard was born in Detroit and was one of three children. He is preceded in death by his sister – Joyce Herring, and survived by his sister Elsie Krueger.

Howard had a passion for engineering, attending GMI Institute. He retired at the age of 50 after working 30 years for GM.

He also had a love of building, starting with small boats and remote controlled airplanes then progressed to building homes. He built their first family home, an A-frame, on Lake Orion. As his family grew, he built his current home in 1978 on Park Island. He was blessed to live out his life there.

His greatest achievement is his legacy – his family. He will be immeasurably missed. Jesus welcomed him at the gates saying, “Well done, Joyce has been patiently and lovingly waiting for you!”

A Funeral Mass was on Monday, June 26, with in-state at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. Private interment will take place.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Howard’s favorite charities – Tunnel of Towers Foundation (t2t.org) supporting the families of American Heroes – Fallen First Responder & Wounded Veterans. Also, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion Township.

Online tributes may be left at modetzfuneralhomes.com.