Helen Mae Schmitz, 97, of Lake Orion

Helen Mae Schmitz of Lake Orion passed away on July 23, 2022 at the age of 97.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Tyler L. Schmitz, Polly A. Gumina, Nancy L. Tague and the late Allyn M. Schmitz (Connie); cherished grandmother of Barbara (the late Alan), Nancy (David), Richard (Tina), Jon, Jennifer, Jason (Rachel), Angela, Gregory and Abigail (Erik); great-grandmother of Jami, Michael, Amanda, the late Katie, Alex, Andrew, Zach, Samantha, Macy, Harper, Parker, Jocelyn, Kennedy and Blaire.

Mrs. Schmitz was a longtime member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac. She was a member of the Michigan Music Teachers Association and was a member of the Michigan Bell Telephone Pioneers.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and on Thursday at the church 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal White Chapel Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Heart Association. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford.

