Helen Hallock Hurlburt, 95, of Lake Orion

Helen Hallock Hurlburt passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 at Lake Orion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she received excellent care for her last six years.

Helen was the daughter of the late Herman and Eva Bruske and stepmother Mabel Bruske, and sister of Nancy Bruske and Ron (Bonnie) Adkisson.

She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Lewis Hurlburt; close friend Bill Debniak and his family; and stepdaughter Gloria (Bud) Benton.

Helen was the beloved mother of Gay Ann Hallock, Gale (Linda) Hallock, Fred (Sheri) Hallock and Rob (Shirley) Hallock; stepmother of Judy Coscarelli, sister Judith “Vicki” Hallock, Pamela (Jim) Harris, Jodie (Bill) Bradney and Julie Perrault.

Helen was also the loving grandmother of Bobby (Katlyne) Hallock, Jessica (Zack) Locuson and great-grandaughter Honey Mattingly.

This remarkable woman was a patient advocate for more than 40 years at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and leaves behind countless numbers of friends and others whose lives she touched.

No funeral is planned. Donations in Helen’s name may be made to Lake Orion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 585 E. Flint St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.