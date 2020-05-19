Hanson III, Edwin Joseph; 59, of Lake Orion

Edwin Joseph “Joe” Hanson III was born November 26, 1960. He passed away May 13, 2020.

Joe is survived by his wife of 31 years, Loraine Ann Hanson, and his son, Edwin Joseph IV.

He is also the dear uncle of Matthew and Jessica Hanson and their son, Lucas; and dear uncle of Safa and Jennifer Zaraga and their son, Thomas.

Joe served in the United States Navy for eight years. He later worked for Coca Cola (where he was known as Ed) as a Distribution Supervisor for more than 25 years.

Joe will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

