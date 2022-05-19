Great to see the new look of the paper

It was great to open our mailbox yesterday and see your welcome column (from View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith) on the front page of the Lake Orion Review and a greatly needed update to the look of the paper.

(My wife) and I are of course very interested in both Oxford and Lake Orion and I plan to ask my mom this afternoon what she thinks of the new look / formatting of the Leader.

And your column will be very encouraging to folks who depend on those papers and have noted the need for a fresh look and better organization.

Mr. Sherman was always good about publishing my dad’s basketball stories from good ol’ Oxford Christian Academy and, now that they rarely can leave the house, the Leader is even more important to my parents.

Well done!

Greg Bullen

Lake Orion