Glenda Acker, 70, of Lake Orion

Glenda “Jyl” Acker of Lake Orion passed away on April 12, 2024. She was 70 years old.

Jyl is survived by her son Benjamin Acker of Oxford; brother Jeff (Diane) Beard of North Carolina; nieces, Rachel, Andrea and Taylor of North Carolina; stepson Eric (Lori) Acker of Lake Orion; step-granddaughters, Whitney and Libby; ex-husband Tom Acker of Lake Orion; brother in law John (Jan) Acker of Portland, Oregon; and nephew David Acker of Portland, Oregon.

Jyl was a 1976 graduate of Michigan State University, having later spent her career as an H/R professional for the Michigan Department of State, Department of Corrections.

She was a loving mother, and a dedicated and compassionate friend to many. Jyl was a lifelong animal lover who spent countless hours with her beloved dogs and cats over the years. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

Reflections may be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com.