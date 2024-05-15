Fundraising shredding event at Lake Orion UPS

Lake Orion UPS and Iron Mountain Shredding are sponsoring a shredding event to be on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot in front of the UPS store at 540 N. Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion.

People are invited to bring all of their shreddable paper products including sensitive documents, folders, newspapers, magazines and light cardboard. There is no need to remove staples or paper clips.

DVD’s, CD’s, plastics or metal are not accepted.

Donations will be accepted with proceeds benefiting the K-9 Stray Rescue League of Oxford & O.A.T.S (Offering Alternative Therapies with a Smile) in Ortonville.

— J.N.