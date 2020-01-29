Duddles, James A.; 83, of Lake Orion

James A. Duddles, of Lake Orion, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was 83-years-old.

Jim is the beloved husband of Linda Duddles for 56 years; dear father of Charlene Duddles, Douglas (Tuyen) Duddles, Kenneth Duddles and Robert (Michele) Duddles; grandfather of 4; and great grandfather of 8. He is also survived by his siblings Shirley Taylor and John (Diana) Duddles; and good friend and cousin, Roger (the late Marsha) Duddles.

Jim was a lifelong Automotive Engineer who had a passion for cars and John Deere Tractors. He was a member of the Model T Club and knew everything about every vehicle at the Henry Ford Museum. Upon retirement, Jim enjoyed woodworking and his camera man position for Lake Orion’s ONTV.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church.