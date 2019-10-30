Dragon Alumni honored in LOHS Wall of Excellence ceremony

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The halls of Lake Orion High School have seen tens of thousands of students to date. Among those alumni are a select few that have gone on to achieve impressive successes in their career paths.

This third inductee class of the Wall of Excellence included David M. Carlson, Ph. D. from the class of 1958, actress Cynthia Watros from the class of 1986 and Dallas Cowboy Jeffrey Heath from the class of 2009.

This year’s induction ceremony was held last Friday at LOHS with Carlson as the only inductee able to make the ceremony.

Though scheduled to attend, an unforeseen flight issue resulted in Heath being unable to attend. Watros was also unable to attend due to her filming schedule. However, both were represented by family members.

The idea behind the Wall of Excellence is to show the current students of LOHS that they, too, can achieve outstanding successes in whatever they choose to do after graduation.

“As a student, it’s inspiring to see such accomplished individuals who were once in my shoes here at LOHS,” said Kate Barker, president of student leadership. “When I walk by this wall each day, I’m reminded that I to can achieve excellence and that high school is just the beginning.”

All three inductees had prepared statements that, although some were not in attendance, were able to be presented.

“I was a clown,” Watros’ cousin read from a statement Cynthia had given. “For all the clowns wandering around the halls of my alma mater: be you, work hard and thank your teachers.”

Diana Heath, Jeff Heath’s mother was also able to speak on behalf of her son to show his gratitude and love for his Dragon roots.

“As his parents, I just want to tell you, when we talk to Jeff about football, he always says playing on a Sunday…is great. He loves it,” she said. “Playing on Saturdays in college was a lot of fun but it was different, he felt like he was missing something. And when it comes to Friday Night Lights, especially in Dragon stadium, he said, ‘There’s nothing like it in the world.’”

Carlson, who had attended LOHS when it was housed at both the Ehman Center and the CERC building, reminisced on his high school years.

“I would like to thank you, classmates from the class of 1958, for anticipating tonight’s honor by electing me ‘most likely to succeed.’ That’s what I would like to do, but I cannot because they didn’t,” Carlson joked.

He spoke of his classmates who had supported him throughout his time at LOHS and thanked the school that was able to offer that support back to them all.

LOHS is always looking for nominees into the Wall of Excellence. Nomination forms can be found at www.lakeorionschools.org/district/alumni/wall-of-excellence.

Nominations are open to anyone in the public, and they do not have to be an LOHS grad to submit a nominee. However, all nominees must be LOHS alumni.