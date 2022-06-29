Downtown Lake Orion was abuzz with Jubilee fun

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Lions Club held their annual Jubilee in downtown Lake Orion over the weekend complete with rides, games and food for families and children to enjoy.

Temperatures soared but that didn’t stop kids young and old from celebrating the start of summer in Lake Orion by spending time with friends and family and riding a few rides at the same time.

The Jubilee featured carnival rides and games by Skerbeck Entertainment Group, the Lions Club Entertainment Tent and a fireworks show on Saturday, a mesmerizing display of bursts of colors and sounds.

Proceeds from the Jubilee go to the Lake Orion Lion Club for their holiday programming.

For more information on the Lake Orion Lions visit their website at www.lakeorionlions.org or their Facebook page, facebook.com/LakeOrionLions. — M.K.