Dort Financial Credit Union announces plans for new Clarkston Branch

Location will be credit union’s 12th Michigan location,

second in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Dort Financial Credit Union recently completed the purchase of a former bank building for a new location in Clarkston. The building, located at 5750 Baypointe Boulevard, will be the credit union’s 12th branch location in Michigan. The credit union anticipates opening the new branch in early 2025.

Dort Financial Credit Union also has four locations in the Palm Beach, Florida, area operating as Flagler Credit Union, a Division of Dort Financial. Dort Financial’s Clarkston branch will feature a knowledgeable staff, video tellers, a drive-thru and an ATM. The site is conveniently located off Sashabaw Road and in an area with considerable existing commerce.

“This growth allows us to live up to our mission by making our diverse suite of financial services as accessible as possible to residents and businesses in Oakland County,” said Dort Financial Credit Union President and CEO Brian Waldron. “We believe in people helping people. We also look forward to supporting the community in an impactful way.”

Waldron noted that the credit union is excited about making an even greater impact in Oakland County with its community involvement, including employee volunteers.

“Dort Financial has already started making an impact and a difference in Oakland County with our Orion Township Branch on Brown Road,” Waldron said. “This just gives us an even bigger opportunity to support the causes in that area that are important to the people who live there.”

Originally founded in Flint, Michigan, Dort Financial Credit Union has grown to expand its locations through Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Shiawassee and now Oakland Counties.

“As we look at our demographics, who we can serve best, and our products and services, it made sense to expand south from our current footprint,” Waldron said. “Oakland County is a great area for us as we continue our growth strategy.”