Donna Mae Sustaita, 85

Donna Mae Sustaita died November 14, 2020. She was 85.

Donna was born April 8, 1935 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of William and Eva P. Hanks.

She married her husband, Jessie Sustaita, on September 5, 1964. They were married 40 years until his death on August 19, 2005.

Donna was also preceded in death by her siblings Helen, Frances, Irene, Carl, Leonard, Melvin and Billy; and is survived by her sister Deloris and family and friends.

She was a Jehovah’s Witness.

Donna was laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Oxford.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Oxford.

Online information and condolences: lynchfamilyfuneraldirectors.com